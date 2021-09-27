IPL 2021: "If batsmen can't pick my slower balls, I thought bowler won't either" - Harshal Patel on hat-trick delivery

Harshal Patel carried on his dream season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as he took a stunning hat-trick in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 54-run drubbing of Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

MI were already in a difficult situation needing 61 off the final four overs, with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya the only two recognized batsmen left in their lineup when Harshal came in to bowl the 17th over. However, the two are among the premier finishers in the league capable of launching a late assault.

But Harshal Patel removed both Hardik and Pollard with slower deliveries, and then deceived Rahul Chahar with another slower one to claim his maiden IPL hat-trick.

The RCB pacer said that since Pollard and Hardik couldn't pick out his slower balls, he took a gamble on bowling another slower delivery to Rahul Chahar for his hat-trick, and it paid off.

"I was thinking if the batters can't pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot. I just bet on that," Harshal said after the match.

He went on to add that he was happy to finally claim a hat-trick as it was the sixth time he had the chance to get one.

"This is my sixth time being on a hat-trick and finally got one, so pretty happy," Harshal said.

Hardik sliced a slower delivery outside off to Virat Kohli at extra cover and then Harshal bowled the dangerous Pollard around his legs to end MI's hopes of a late surge.

He went on to explain RCB's plan for Pollard:

"He (Pollard) is somebody who can do damage if you bowl in his areas, we wanted to take him wide and then once you drag him wide you have the option to bluff him, that came off really well."

RCB bowlers executed plans very well: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel praised his fellow bowlers for setting up the win that sees RCB consolidate their third position in the IPL 2021 points table.

"The way Siraj started, he's someone who sets the tempo for us and the way Maxi and Chahal bowled in the middle overs were absolutely brilliant. They were under pressure at the death and we executed really well," he said.

Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal all bowled with an economy of less than 6 as RCB defended 166 to complete the league double over Mumbai Indians for the first time in the IPL.

Siraj took one wicket for 15 runs in his three overs, while Maxwell scalped two for 23 runs in four overs.

Chahal returned figures of 3/11 in his four overs, including a maiden.

Harshal himself finished with figures of 4/17 in 3.1 overs, taking his tally to 23 wickets in the season.

He is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021 so far.

