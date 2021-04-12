IPL 2021: “If you’re in a good space, good zone, nothing else matters” – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has stressed the importance of being in good headspace before a game. The 30-year-old explained how a positive net session translates into a solid performance on matchday.

The Mumbai Indians star spoke to MI TV about his pre-match preparations, discussing how the right mindset can transform a player.

“Yes, obviously you need to be in a good space in the nets session. I feel the more positive you are coming out of the net session, the less you think in the game when you go out to bat. Or bowl, whatever you do. So yeah, I feel mindset plays a big role. If you’re in a good space, good zone, nothing else matters,” explained Suryakumar.

This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/we0lAzqPve — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is not averse to mental battles. The batsman notched up 400+ runs for three consecutive IPL seasons, patiently waiting for his national call-up. Despite agonizingly missing out on a spot on multiple occasions, Suryakumar Yadav didn’t lose hope and continued to give his best.

The explosive batsman finally got his due during the recent India vs England T20I series. The batsman notched up a stunning fifty in his debut innings and ended the series with the highest strike rate of any batsman.

Keep things simple, advises Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hit the nets ahead of Mumbai Indians’ game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides play at Chepauk on April 13 and Suryakumar Yadav discussed his training plans one day before the game.

“Today’s plan is to keep following the routine which I have been doing over the past 2-3 years before a match. There’s no secret. Keep things very simple. Don’t complicate matters a lot. Just go out, enjoy your time in the nets and the same thing carries into the game as well,” said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch on the opening day against RCB, scoring a brisk 31 off 23 balls. Kyle Jamieson dismissed him against the run of play. He will look to set things right when he comes out to bat on Tuesday.