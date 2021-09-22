IPL 2021: "Important to apply ourselves in the second half to give us our best chance" - SRH skipper Kane Williamson 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson has admitted that the franchise will have to perform much better in the second half of IPL 2021 to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

SRH will resume their IPL 2021 campaign on Wednesday by taking on a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 33 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While DC are well-placed at number two in the points table, SRH are languishing in the last position.

In a video posted on SRH’s Twitter account, captain Williamson shared his thoughts ahead of the clash against DC.

"We know the things that are important to us as a group over the years, and we need to show those fighting characteristics. It has been a bit of a journey. It is important for us to apply ourselves in the second half. That will give us our best chance (of doing well)," the SRH skipper commented.

Williamson took over the leadership role from David Warner towards the end of the first half of IPL 2021 in India, with SRH struggling to make an impact.

"All comes down to how quickly we adapt" - SRH batter Kedar Jadhav

According to veteran batter Kedar Jadhav, SRH’s fortunes in the second half will depend on their ability to adjust to the conditions in the UAE.

"We have to acclimatize with the weather and pitches that we will be facing in the matches. It is very important to adapt when he play tomorrow (on Wednesday) and every game.

"It all comes down to how quickly we adapt and adjust our game according to the pitches," Jadhav opined.

SRH coach Trevor Bayliss added that the players have prepared well for the challenge but will have to go out and express themselves on the field.

"Couldn’t have asked for anything more. The boys have done really well, trained hard and everyone is in good shape. We have had a couple of group chats, so I think everyone understands their roles and what their job is in the team.

"It is down to the players now to go out and put on a show and enjoy themselves," Baylisse explained.

SRH won just one out of their seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. They will be hoping for a better showing in the UAE in phase two.

