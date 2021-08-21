IPL 2021: [In Pictures] CSK share glimpses of Day 2's practice session in Dubai

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) preparations for the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE are well and truly underway. On Saturday, the official website of CSK shared pictures from Day 2 of their practice session in Dubai.

Having been postponed in India earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second half of IPL 2021 will resume in the UAE from September 19. CSK will feature in the opening game against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

Suresh Raina gets some fielding practice. Pic: chennaisuperkings.com

In pictures shared on CSK’s website, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu are seen sharpening their batting skills. Captain Dhoni is also captured playing some football while Suresh Raina is seen taking catching practice.

In between the intense sessions, CSK players took time out for some fun interactions as well.

CSK began their practice sessions for IPL 2021 on Friday in the UAE, having completed their mandatory quarantine. In a video shared by the franchise, the squad was seen traveling on the CSK bus from the team hotel to the ICC Academy in Dubai.

CSK players involved in a fun bonding session. Pic: chennaisuperkings.com

On the first day of the net session, both Dhoni and Raina looked in impressive touch with the willow. They stepped out to spinners and struck a few lofted blows. One of the big hits from Dhoni was accompanied by a ‘shot Mahi bhai’ response from a squad member.

CSK players do some stretching exercises. Pic: chennaisuperkings.com

CSK impressed in the first half of IPL 2021

After a forgettable IPL 2020 campaign, CSK made an impactful comeback in the first half of IPL 2021, which took place in India. They were second in the points table when the event was suspended due to COVID-19. CSK won five and lost only two of their seven games.

CSK’s IPL 2021 campaign began on a disappointing note as they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets. However, they recovered brilliantly and tasted wins in their next five games, all of them in dominating fashion. Two of their most comprehensive wins were registered against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

The dates are here, bring on the Whistles!#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JTp0NvXNbD — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 25, 2021

CSK’s winning streak came to an end just before IPL 2021 was suspended. They lost to Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a high-scoring thriller that was decided off the last ball.

