IPL 2021: IPL innings at the Wankhede ends without a six for the first time in history 

The Delhi Capitals scripted an unfortunate IPL record on Thursday, becoming the first team to end an innings at the Wankhede without hitting a six. Rishabh Pant’s side failed to hit a six in their 20 overs, despite finding the boundary on 20 occasions.

It marked the first time an IPL innings at the Wankhede had gotten over without a six being hit. The record becomes even more surprising considering the same venue saw 39 sixes over the first two IPL 2021 games.

Delhi Capitals didn't score any six in the first innings. This is the FIRST time ever an IPL innings at Mumbai had no six being hit (out of 215 inns, across all three grounds).#IPL2021 #DCvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 15, 2021

Delhi Capitals fail to hit a six in IPL 2021 game

Wankhede is known for producing belters in the IPL, with the ground conducive to power-hitting. The ground has seen multiple scores of 200+ in IPL 2021, with the lowest team total being 188 this season before the RR vs DC game.

But the new surface used for the RR vs DC game was a bit on the slower side, with the batsmen struggling to get going. Batting first, DC could only muster 147/8, as RR picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Only Rishabh Pant looked at home in the first innings, with the skipper scoring a brilliant 32-ball 51. However, Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg included nine fours, and even the swashbuckling left-hander couldn’t clear the fence for a maximum.

Although it is the first time a no six IPL innings has been observed at the Wankhede, it has occurred in the IPL in the past.

One such instance was at the Eden Gardens in 2017, when Royal Challengers Bangalore registered the lowest score in IPL history. RCB managed to score just 49 against KKR, with their innings including eight fours and zero sixes.

Chennai Super Kings achieved the unwanted record in 2013 at Jaipur when they scored 141/4 against the Rajasthan Royals. The Men in Yellow hit 16 fours that day but infamously failed to send one over the fence.

