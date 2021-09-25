IPL 2021: "IPL is the toughest competition in the world" - Dwayne Bravo after match-winning spell against RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo starred as MS Dhoni & Co stricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 156 runs before chasing it down with 11 balls to spare on Friday night in Sharjah.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flying start, adding 111 runs for the first wicket. Just when things looked like they were going out of hand, Dwayne Bravo drew first blood for CSK, dismissing the well-set Kohli (53). The veteran all-rounder put a brake on the easy run flow from RCB never recovered.

Speaking at the end of the match, Dwayne Bravo said:

"I just strive to be competitive. IPL is the toughest competition in the world. Some days it works for me, some days it doesnt. But the pride and love I have for this game keeps me going."

Dwayne Bravo also picked up the prized wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel to return with figures of 3/24 from his four overs. The veteran cricketer backed his outstanding spell against Mumbai Indians with another match-winning spell on Friday.

"Virat [Kohli] is a very good player, so important wicket" - Dwayne Bravo

After Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ran riot in the first 10 overs, Dwayne Bravo varied his pace to get the better of the RCB skipper. Kohli smacked it flat to mid-wicket and the ball found the safe hands of Ravindra Jadeja.

Bravo, who bowled at an economy rate of six on a small Sharjah ground, stated that he tried to stick to his basics.

"RCB are a big side, and Virat is a very good player, so important wicket. Wanted to just keep it simple. Variations, yorkers, slower balls...just stuck to my basics. Today I bowled around the wicket and wide yorkers, leg stump yorkers. That gets the batters thinking which way the ball will go. Its all about keeping myself healthy," Dwayne Bravo added.

In the run chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got CSK to a good start adding 71 runs in quick time. RCB bounced back with two wickets on the trot, but useful contributions from Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina ensured CSK go past Delhi Capitals to occupy the top spot in the points table.

The Super Kings face the Kolkata Knight Riders next on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

