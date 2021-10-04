IPL 2021: "Dhoni will definitely know what to do" - Irfan Pathan on how CSK can counter the DC batsmen

Irfan Pathan believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni would have formulated all his plans to counter the threat of the Delhi Capitals (DC) batsmen.

CSK face DC in tonight's IPL 2021 encounter in Dubai. The winner of the top-of-the-table clash will be assured of a top-two finish and thereby a spot in Qualifier 1.

While previewing the CSK-DC clash on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan opined that MS Dhoni might target Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer with the off-spin of Moeen Ali. He said:

"Depending on the pace of the pitch as well as the situation, Dhoni will definitely know what to do at that particular time. They have Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, left-handed middle-order batsmen, I think Moeen Ali needs to bowl a lot more than what we have seen so far."

The former CSK player reckons Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood might be Dhoni's favored bowling options against Shreyas Iyer. Pathan explained:

"For Shreyas Iyer, I think you will see Jaddu bowling a lot more to him than any other bowler. In between, you will see Hazlewood coming and using the short ball against him, keeping the mid-off up and let him play on the leg side."

Pathan picked Deepak Chahar as the CSK bowler who can restrict Shikhar Dhawan and dismiss him as well. He reasoned:

"Shikhar Dhawan is a fantastic cricketer. He has been in great form as well. But CSK has a good new-ball bowler in Deepak Chahar who can actually bring the ball into Shikhar Dhawan because Shikhar Dhawan likes to play that ball outside the off stump and he loves extra pace as well. So if he can swing it around and get it around middle stump, he can get his wicket and keep him quiet."

Chahar was rested for CSK's last match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), with KM Asif playing in his place. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni brings the swing bowler back in the playing XI for the crunch clash against DC.

"Rabada and Nortje are the threat for the CSK batsmen" - Irfan Pathan

Both Nortje and Rabada missed DC's first clash against CSK [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan signed off by naming Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as the biggest threat for the CSK batsmen. He elaborated:

"I think two bowlers, Rabada and Nortje, they are the threat for the CSK batsmen because they have pace and great control as well. We have seen Nortje bowls about 150 kph but he is always on target."

Apart from Rabada and Nortje, the Delhi Capitals also have Avesh Khan in their seam-bowling department. The trio can rattle the CSK batsmen, some of whom have been found wanting against express pace.

