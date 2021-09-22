IPL 2021: "It is not easy for anyone to defend 4 runs" - Irfan Pathan feels Kartik Tyagi's career should skyrocket

Irfan Pathan has lauded Kartik Tyagi's last-over exploits for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and predicted a bright future for the young seamer.

Tyagi conceded just a solitary run in the final over while defending a paltry four runs in RR's IPL 2021 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 20-year-old's yorker-length deliveries did not allow the PBKS batsmen to get under the ball and play the big shots.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan pointed out that Kartik Tyagi accomplished an unenviable task. He elaborated:

"Kartik Tyagi is a youngster, he is not an experienced player. He is a young uncapped Indian fast bowler and he comes and bowls like this, it is not easy for anyone to defend four runs."

While acknowledging that the Punjab Kings batsmen contributed to their downfall, the former India all-rounder believes the spell will be a shot in the arm for Kartik Tyagi. Pathan explained:

"There were good batsmen in front of him, it was not that a No.9, 10 or 11 batsman was batting, pure batsmen were playing. The Punjab Kings did make mistakes but the good areas in which Kartik Tyagi bowled will be a huge confidence booster in this boy's career."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves Wow! Defending 4 in the final over, giving away only 1.Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves #PBKSvRR Wow! Defending 4 in the final over, giving away only 1.

Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves #PBKSvRR

A single taken by Aiden Markram on the second delivery was the only run Kartik Tyagi conceded in the last over. He bowled four dot balls after that and also dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda in the process.

"Kartik Tyagi has come here after playing good cricket" - Irfan Pathan

Kartik Tyagi was the spearhead of the Indian attack at the under-19 World Cup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan highlighted that Kartik Tyagi has already excelled for India at the under-19 level. He observed:

"He has come here after playing good cricket. He has represented India in under-19 cricket. There he took wickets for India and after that when he got an opportunity in the IPL, he didn't play in the first half but to perform under pressure."

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #IPL2021 What an over, #KartikTyagi ! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021

The 36-year-old signed off by stating that Kartik Tyagi's career should see an upward graph going forward. Pathan said:

"His career should skyrocket from here because when you win the match by bowling like that, you should not be turning and looking behind. From here, you will think only one thing, on how to get even better and when he would get to play for India."

Kartik Tyagi was part of the Indian squad on the tour of Australia as a net bowler. The hard yards he put on the trip drew laurels from the team management and he will hope to make his senior India debut soon.

Edited by Sai Krishna