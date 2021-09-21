IPL 2021: Ishan Porel age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Ishan Porel is all set to make his debut for the Punjab Kings on September 21 (Tuesday) against the Rajasthan Royals. The two sides will resume their IPL 2021 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Ishan is a right-arm medium-pace bowler who made his T20 debut for Bengal in February 2019. He played his first T20 match against Haryana at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Porel bowled four overs on his debut and finished his spell with figures of 3/28. He dismissed Haryana's opening batter Treyaksh Bali along with middle-order players Pramod Chandila and Sumit Kumar.

The 23-year-old has picked up 29 wickets across 19 matches in the shortest format of the game. He has two four-wicket hauls to his name, with best figures of 4/24.

The young Indian pacer has 47 List A wickets and 61 first-class wickets across 30 and 22 matches since his debut in 2017.

Ishan Porel Age

Ishan Porel was born on September 5, 1998 and is 23 years and 16 days old (as of September 21, 2021). He just turned 23 a couple of weeks ago and received his maiden IPL cap as his birthday gift from Punjab Kings.

Ishan Porel height

Ishan is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall. The tall man could prove to be a key fielder at the boundary line for the Kings.

Ishan Porel Hometown

Ishan Porel was born in Hooghly, West Bengal. He represents Bengal in the Indian domestic circuit.

Ishan Porel family

Porel was born into a Bengali family. His family has a sporting background as his father Chandranath Porel and grandfather Subodh Chandra Porel were renowned Kabaddi players who represented the nation in the past.

Ishan Porel IPL salary

Porel went unsold duirng the IPL 2018 and 2019 auction. However, Punjab Kings roped in the pacer for ₹20 lakh during the IPL 2020 auction.

