IPL 2021: Ishant Sharma injured again, misses Delhi Capitals’ opening game against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Ishant Sharma has missed his team's IPL 2021 opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday due to injury.

Ishant Sharma was ruled out of IPL 2020 early in the tournament after suffering a 'left internal oblique muscle tear' in his rib cage. He also missed the entire Australia tour before making a comeback for the England Tests.

According to a report in IANS, Ishant Sharma is carrying a niggle, which has forced him to sit out the opening match.

Ishant Sharma has featured in 90 IPL matches, taking 72 wickets at a strike rate of 26.81 and an economy rate of 8.09. He has a five-wicket haul to his name in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were also without the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje for the CSK game, as the duo is serving their mandatory quarantine.

DC did not pick Umesh Yadav for the match. They instead went with Avesh Khan and England pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Ishant Sharma misses out today's match due to an Injury. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 10, 2021

Delhi Capitals need 189 to beat CSK in their IPL 2021 opener

Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first.

DC got off to a good start with the ball, as Avesh Khan trapped CSK opener Faf du Plessis lbw for a duck. At the other end, Chris Woakes had Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at slip to leave the Super Kings reeling at 7 for 2.

Moeen Ali led the fightback for CSK with a breezy 36 off 24 balls. His knock featured four fours and two sixes. The returning Suresh Raina also dominated the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, smashing four fours and three sixes in his 36-ball 54 before he was run out.

Sam Curran hammered a brilliant 34 off 15 balls at the end to lift CSK to 188 for 7. Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Ambati Rayudu (23) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For the Delhi Capitals, Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, the Delhi Capitals reached 99-0 after ten overs, with Prithvi Shaw scoring a scintillating half-century and looking good for more.