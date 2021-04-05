"It is a beautiful jersey"- Chris Morris reacts to Rajasthan Royals' new IPL 2021 kit 

The Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2021 in a unique manner on Sunday night, and the team's South African all-rounder Chris Morris is in awe of the new kit.

The Rajasthan Royals preferred to disclose their IPL 2021 kit with a live show from Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium. They took over their regular IPL home venue with a 3D projection, as an audio-visual was broadcast from the stadium on Sunday (April 4). In the second half of the video, the Royals unveiled their new pink and blue jersey.

Giving his view on the reveal and the jersey design, RR's most expensive player Chris Morris said:

"Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for the Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey. I am excited to be a part of this team again and proud that the foundation is the main driver behind the design."

Earlier, the Rajasthan Royals used purple as their primary jersey color, but in 2019, they changed the primary color to pink. Purple became the secondary color, but this year, the Royals have replaced purple with blue.

Can the Rajasthan Royals win their second trophy in IPL 2021?

The Rajasthan Royals finished in eighth position in the points table last year, with only six victories to their name in 14 matches. The team management has appointed Sanju Samson as the squad's new skipper for the upcoming IPL season.

The 2008 IPL winners will open their campaign against the Punjab Kings next Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. It will be interesting to see how the Royals perform in the new season.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The Royals are trying to revamp their squad ahead of the new season. They have let go of two experienced campaigners in Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa. Both players have had a rich history in the IPL, while Smith has been one of the best batsmen in world cricket. However, neither of the batsmen were able to fire for the Royals last season, leading to their exit from the Shane Warne coached team.

They have roped in Chris Morris for a record-fee and will be hoping he can add some much needed strength to their bowling which was below average last season.