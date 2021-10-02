IPL 2021: "It can get a tad bit frustrating to not play" - David Miller on his opportunities this season with RR 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) explosive middle-order batsman David Miller has expressed his desire to play the franchise's remaining games of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Miller has played seven games in the campaign so far, scoring 109 runs.

The South African started the 2021 IPL campaign on a bright note. He scored 62 runs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) but has struggled ever since. Coming into the UAE leg with an injury, he played against the Delhi Capitals but could not make an impact. He scored just seven runs in the encounter and was subsequently dropped to accommodate Evin Lewis.

The left-handed batsman endured a terrible campaign for the Royals last year. He played just one game, against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, and was dismissed without facing even a single delivery.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times ahead of their crucial match-up against CSK, Miller said:

"I’d love to play. I would absolutely love to have the opportunity to perform for the Royals and hopefully contribute positively. It can, at times, get a tad bit frustrating to not play, especially when the team’s losing. But, at the end of the day, only eleven of us can play and that’s how the sport of cricket goes.

"It’s a team game and we’re all part of one group and likewise are all very supportive of each other and the players that go out to play. The guys have been putting in a lot of effort, but sometimes in cricket, it does not go your way and that is how it is now." Miller added

The Rajasthan-based franchise are at risk of losing out on a playoffs spot if they succumb to defeat against CSK in Abu Dhabi.

Our middle-order has not really been able to get going in the last few games: Miller

Miller believes the Royal middle-order's poor form has hampered the team's chances in the competition. Their middle order has often failed to make use of the platform set by in-form openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Moreover, the slow nature of the UAE wickets as the innings further complicates their case. Miller added:

"Our middle-order has not really been able to get going in the last few games. Four, five and six are important positions in the batting order and are usually the ones who take the game forward for the team through the middle and death overs. I personally feel, we just need some good fortune, bounce off each other’s energy and stay in there to build some partnerships.

"Partnerships are really important in all forms of cricket and it’s something we’re all aware of and are working extremely hard to correct. Hopefully, it comes to fruition in the coming games and we can get back to winning games, starting with Chennai!"

