IPL 2021: “It was a conscious effort from my side to increase my strike rate” – Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan stated that he has made a conscious effort to increase his strike rate in recent years to add more value to his contributions.

Chasing 196 to win against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan slammed an alluring 49-ball 92 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to hand DC a six-wicket win. His innings consisted of 13 fours and two sixes, and he was involved in three crucial partnerships – with Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant.

Till IPL 2017, Shikhar Dhawan’s career strike rate in the tournament was around 122. In the last four seasons, he has increased it to 142. Currently, he holds the Orange Cap and has 186 runs to his name at 62, striking at 162.2.

“It was a conscious effort from my side (to increase strike rate) and I started taking more risks. I’m not afraid of changes. I’m always open to changes, and I make sure I give it a good try in the nets and then in the games. I’m not scared of getting out as well. I’ve worked on the leg-side shots, coming in the crease, using the bowler’s pace. It depends on who’s bowling and what plans I make for them. My slog shot has improved. It was there before as well, but now it’s [more frequent].

“I am more relaxed now and don’t take things for granted,” said Shikhar Dhawan after winning the Player of the Match award.

#DelhiCapitals 3 down!



So close to a hundred but so far☹️



Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring a brilliant 92! 👏👏 #VIVOIPL #DCvPBKS



Jhye Richardson strikes for #PBKS.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/wbefi7u3wk pic.twitter.com/RTl1SNVm39 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2021

Love batting with Prithvi Shaw: Shikhar Dhawan

It was once again the opening stand that made the difference for Delhi. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw made full use of the powerplay, scoring 62 runs off it.

Reckon the shutterbugs had a bit of time to capture this one as @PrithviShaw majestically held his pose 🤩📸#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/MOuj1NbdVX — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021

Prithvi set the tone for the chase with a 17-ball 32. Expressing his delight in opening with the 21-year-old Prithvi, Shikhar Dhawan said:

Advertisement

“Love batting with Prithvi, he made a huge impact, and that was great for our team. Today also, he took the pressure off me. Happy with the way he played today and scored those 30-40 runs (32).”

Delhi is now in second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with two wins from three matches. They now travel to Chennai to play the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.