IPL 2021: “It was important for my personal confidence” - Hardik Pandya on knock against PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya has admitted the runs he scored against Punjab Kings (PBKS) were crucial for his confidence.

Under pressure, having failed to deliver in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Hardik smashed an unbeaten 40 off 30 against PBKS to take MI home.

The defending champions are facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 46 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the game, Hardik stated in an interview on IPLT20 that he was happy to score runs against PBKS in a winning cause.

The 27-year-old said:

“Runs are important whenever the team wins. It was important for my personal confidence but more so for the team, so very happy.”

Saturday’s encounter against DC will be MI’s first game in Sharjah in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Asked if there were any changes in plans owing to the shift in venue, Hardik replied:

“We will assess the wicket and, depending on the conditions and the situation, we will adapt on the given time. Plans are simple. We will try to win ball-by-ball whatever obstacles and challenges we face. We will try to make sure that we are one step ahead (of the opponents).”

Of their earlier four games, MI played two each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Must-win situations often brings out the best in you: Hardik Pandya

Although MI beat PBKS in their previous match, they are still in sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table. With the competition for the playoffs spot getting tight, every game is like a must-win one for MI.

Admitting that they do not have an option but to win the remaining games, Hardik asserted:

“Such must-win situations provide you an opportunity to give your best and it often brings out the best in you. Obviously, we know this is a do-or-die game. At the same time, we are looking at it one game at a time, where we are focusing on things we can control. We will play ball-by-ball and see what the situation allows us to do. At the same time, we will give our hundred percent and try to take two points from the game.”

Probed about Hardik the bowler, the all-rounder replied:

“Aayega jaldi. Koshish poori hai.” (Will bowl soon, I am trying my best.)

Hardik hasn’t bowled in the IPL since the 2019 season when he claimed 14 wickets at a strike rate of 18.21.

