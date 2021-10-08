IPL 2021: "It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all"- David Warner posts emotional note to SRH fans

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took to his Instagram account on Friday to post a heartfelt note to his fans for their consistent support over the years during his stay with the 'Orange Army'.

Warner posted a note as Sunrisers Hyderabad took the field in their final game of the season against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The post read:

"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today."

With SRH already out of contention for the playoffs, many expected the management to give Warner a fitting farewell game as a commemoration of the Australian's stellar contributions to the franchise over the years.

However, despite skipper Kane Williamson getting ruled out due to a niggle, Warner did not receive the opportunity to represent the franchise for possibly the last time.

David Warner's relationship with SRH took a turn for the worse in IPL 2021

The relationship between Warner and Sunrisers kept getting worse as the IPL 2021 season progressed. Warner has been a constant run-making juggernaut for SRH over the years. However, this season, his runs dried up as did victories under the Aussie.

As a result, the swashbuckling Australian opener was not only stripped off his leadership duties at the backend of the first leg but was also dropped from the playing XI. He made a comeback to the playing XI at the start of the second half but was consigned to the bench again following a couple of poor outings.

Warner didn't travel with the team for a few games before eventually making an appearance in the stands during the team's fixture against KKR. The southpaw was seen waving the franchise flag while cheering for them in an orange jersey.

David Warner @davidwarner31 Woohoooo we won 😘😘😘 Woohoooo we won 😘😘😘

The relationship may have ended on a bad note. However, this still won't take anything from the fact that Warner's contribution to SRH as a batter and as a leader will always be a part of IPL folklore.

