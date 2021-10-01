IPL 2021: "It's been a great turnaround" - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Josh Hazlewood relive CSK's outstanding performance this year

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad took a trip down the memory lane after helping his side book a playoff berth in IPL 2021. CSK beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets on September 30.

The Super Kings have scripted an outstanding turnaround this season, winning nine out of 11 matches to book their place in the top four. MS Dhoni & co have looked dominant, winning all their games in the UAE leg of the tournament.

In a candid chat with teammate Josh Hazlewood, a happy Ruturaj Gaikwad reiterated that they still need to win games to lift the trophy.

"Obviously, it feels good. The way we had 2020, the previous year, finishing seventh and now being the first team to qualify for the playoffs, it's been a great turnaround. You are aiming for and are eager as a franchise to qualify, so we have done it but still a long way to go, hopefully, we will keep on winning the games," Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

Superb batting form 👍

Place in the Playoffs 👏



& Josh Hazlewood discuss it all in this post-match chat after



Full interview 🎥 👇

bit.ly/3uA0CjW Excellent bowling 👌Superb batting form 👍Place in the Playoffs 👏 @Ruutu1331 & Josh Hazlewood discuss it all in this post-match chat after @ChennaiIPL 's win over #SRH . 😎 😎 - By @RajalArora Full interview 🎥 👇 #VIVOIPL #SRH vCSK Excellent bowling 👌

Superb batting form 👍

Place in the Playoffs 👏



@Ruutu1331 & Josh Hazlewood discuss it all in this post-match chat after @ChennaiIPL's win over #SRH. 😎 😎 - By @RajalArora



Full interview 🎥 👇 #VIVOIPL #SRHvCSK

bit.ly/3uA0CjW https://t.co/B8VBNYhnjH

Incidentally, the Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs last season for the first time ever in the IPL. They had an extremely poor tournament, finishing seventh in the points table.

"Thankfully it is happening on the right track" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



599* -

587 - Mike Hussey & Suresh Raina, 2013

540 - Mike Hussey & M Vijay, 2013

513 - Brendon McCullum & Dwayne Smith, 2014

481 - Mike Hussey & M Vijay, 2011

#IPL2021 #SRHvCSK Most runs by added by a partnership for CSK in an IPL season:-599* - Faf du Plessis & Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2021587 - Mike Hussey & Suresh Raina, 2013540 - Mike Hussey & M Vijay, 2013513 - Brendon McCullum & Dwayne Smith, 2014481 - Mike Hussey & M Vijay, 2011 Most runs by added by a partnership for CSK in an IPL season:-



599* - Faf du Plessis & Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2021

587 - Mike Hussey & Suresh Raina, 2013

540 - Mike Hussey & M Vijay, 2013

513 - Brendon McCullum & Dwayne Smith, 2014

481 - Mike Hussey & M Vijay, 2011

#IPL2021 #SRHvCSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who capped off his IPL 2020 campaign with a couple of good knocks, continued his brilliant run this year. He and Faf du Plessis have consistently provided good starts which have in turn helped in releasing the pressure on the middle-order.

Gaikwad is hopeful that they can continue the good work in the coming games.

Also Read

"Thankfully, it is happening on the right track. Obviously, in any game, batting first or batting second, opening partnership is always crucial. So me and Faf (Du Plessis) getting off to the start in each and every game is very crucial and hopefully we will continue doing it," he added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed 407 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2021 at an average of 40.70, including three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis has slammed 435 runs in the competition and is third in the list of highest run-scorers.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra