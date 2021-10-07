IPL 2021: "It's not an ordinary achievement for us" - Umran Malik's father gets nostalgic after son's superlative debut

Umran Malik, the young fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, has already made a mark in his first couple of outings in the IPL. Known for his raw pace, the 21-year-old has racked up some incredible speeds and even delivered the fastest ball (152.95 kmh) of the season.

His family in Jammu is extremely proud of Malik, who is making plenty of noise with his pace. Speaking to India Today, Umran Malik's father, who is a vegetable seller, stated that it was a big day for the entire family when his son made his debut on Sunday (October 3).

“It is not an ordinary achievement for us. We are from a poor family. I sell vegetables and fruits to make a living. My son has made me proud. Our joy knows no bounds. Even Lt Governor Sahib has congratulated us. I pray to almighty that my son continues to excel in his career,” Umran Malik's father Abdul Malik said.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him. @IrfanPathan , any more there in Jammu and Kashmir? Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir?

Umran Malik, who returned with 0/27 from four overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), picked up his maiden IPL wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to finish with figures of 1/21 from his four overs. He got the better of RCB wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat, hurrying him with his express pace.

"We hope that one day he plays for Team India" - Umran Malik's father

Umran Malik, who is the fourth cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to play in the IPL, had to undergo a lot of hardships to come up the ranks. While it is just the beginning for the youngster, Malik's father hopes to see his son play for India one day.

“My son got inclined to cricket when he was just 3 years old. He always dreamt of becoming a professional cricketer. We were so happy when he was picked up in the playing XI by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. We were glued to the TV and there were tears of joy in my and my wife’s eyes. My son has worked very hard. We always supported him. We hope that one day he plays for Team India,” said Abdul.

Umran Malik will get one more shot to impress one and all when the Sunrisers Hyderabad play the Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2021 game on October 8.

