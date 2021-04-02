IPL 2021: It will definitely be challenging for Virat Kohli's RCB on the spin-friendly Chennai wickets: Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim has said that it could be a challenge for Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to start their IPL 2021 campaign on the spin-friendly Chennai tracks.

RCB will play their IPL 2021 tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians on April 9 at the Chepauk, followed by two more matches on the same ground. They will play their remaining league games in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim also said that Virat Kohli opening the batting could augur well for RCB's success in IPL 2021.

"It (playing on spin-friendly tracks in Chennai) will definitely be challenging, but the good thing is that Virat has decided to open the batting. It will be a very big opportunity for him to post a big score," said Karim.

The former India wicketkeeper said that Virat Kohli could be keener on winning the trophy rather than ending his century drought in IPL 2021.

"If you ask Virat Kohli about what he wants from this IPL, whether he wants to score a century or if wants RCB to be the champion, I feel Virat Kohli will definitely say that his dream is for RCB to be the champions and he has a significant contribution in that," observed Karim.

Virat Kohli has endured a long wait for a century, with his last ton coming in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019.

Winning an elusive IPL trophy will make a difference to Virat Kohli's career: Saba Karim

Virat Kohli and RCB are looking for their maiden IPL title [P/C: iplt20.com]

Saba Karim highlighted that winning a maiden IPL title would have a significant impact on Virat Kohli's career, rather than him scoring a century.

"I don't think whether he scores a century or not will make a difference to Virat Kohli's career. Yes, the difference will be made if Virat Kohli grabs the elusive IPL trophy," said Karim.

The 53-year-old concluded by pointing out that Virat Kohli opening the batting could go a long way in RCB winning IPL 2021, as Kohli has the ability to pace his innings according to the match situation.

"I feel he has done the preparations keeping this in mind and that is why he wants to open because he wants to get more time in the middle and from there he can control the innings, whether it is setting a target or chasing one," said Karim.

Virat Kohli has already confirmed that he would open the innings for RCB in IPL 2021.

However, apart from the likes of their captain and AB de Villiers, the three-time finalists will need their middle-order batsmen like Glenn Maxwell and the bowling department to fire for a successful IPL 2021 campaign.

