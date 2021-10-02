"Jayant>Krunal" - Fans troll MI for poor batting

The Mumbai Indians (MI) could only muster 129 runs in their 20 overs as the Delhi Capitals (DC) were simply sensational with the ball. The defending champions just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and there was never really any momentum in their innings.
Fans troll MI, Krunal Pandya for poor batting
Fans on Twitter trolled the power-packed Mumbai Indians batting order for failing to post a challenging total on the board. Here is what they had to say with some of their reactions:
MI struggle as Avesh Khan leads the charge with the ball for DC
Mumbai Indians started the innings really well with Rohit Sharma hitting the very first ball for a boundary. However, they lost their skipper early as Avesh Khan struck first blood for DC. Suryakumar Yadav did look good and tried to steady the ship with Quinton de Kock at the crease.
However, the pick of the DC bowlers was Axar Patel, who dismissed both the batsmen. He also sent Saurabh Tiwary packing to end up with three wickets in his spell. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were sent in early, probably to get them set on a slower surface.
Pollard didn't last long as he was sent back by a brilliant slow delivery from Anrich Nortje. Hardik Pandya did score a few boundaries but both he and Nathan Coulter-Nile were cleaned up by some sensational bowling from Avesh Khan, who also ended up with three wickets.
Krunal Pandya received a lot of stick on social media for eating up quite a few deliveries. But he hit a six off the last ball and ensured his team have something to bowl at.
DC are playing with an extra batsman and will know how crucial it will be for the set players to bat through, given the condition of the pitch. MI will need to bowl out of their skins to snatch this game from DC.
