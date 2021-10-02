"Jayant>Krunal" - Fans troll MI for poor batting

The Mumbai Indians (MI) could only muster 129 runs in their 20 overs as the Delhi Capitals (DC) were simply sensational with the ball. The defending champions just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and there was never really any momentum in their innings.

Fans troll MI, Krunal Pandya for poor batting

Fans on Twitter trolled the power-packed Mumbai Indians batting order for failing to post a challenging total on the board. Here is what they had to say with some of their reactions:

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



That is the slowest of any side, and consequently, their batting impact in this phase is -2.8 - easily the worst of any side. #MI have scored at just 8.00rpo at the death in #IPL2021 That is the slowest of any side, and consequently, their batting impact in this phase is -2.8 - easily the worst of any side. #MI vDC #MI have scored at just 8.00rpo at the death in #IPL2021



That is the slowest of any side, and consequently, their batting impact in this phase is -2.8 - easily the worst of any side. #MIvDC

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mumbai Indians finishes at 129/8. A disappointing batting performance by MI, but a world class bowling efforts by their opposition, Avesh, Axar and Anrich in particular. The triple A kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Mumbai Indians finishes at 129/8. A disappointing batting performance by MI, but a world class bowling efforts by their opposition, Avesh, Axar and Anrich in particular. The triple A kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket Wow. That is one of the balls of the season from Avesh. Not only because it was an inch-perfect yorker but because of the match situation. Hardik was MI's best chance of recovering to a competitive score & with Ashwin to bowl the 20th Delhi needed Hardik gone. Brilliant. #IPL2021 Wow. That is one of the balls of the season from Avesh. Not only because it was an inch-perfect yorker but because of the match situation. Hardik was MI's best chance of recovering to a competitive score & with Ashwin to bowl the 20th Delhi needed Hardik gone. Brilliant. #IPL2021

Yash Jha @jhayash



bowled superbly, but that’s still an astonishingly poor knock from a batter who has been some way below par for a while now.



Krunal Pandya since the start of IPL 2020:

243 runs in 22 innings @ 7.01 RPO



#MIvDC #IPL2021 13*(15) after coming in during the 15th. #DelhiCapitals bowled superbly, but that’s still an astonishingly poor knock from a batter who has been some way below par for a while now.Krunal Pandya since the start of IPL 2020:243 runs in 22 innings @ 7.01 RPO 13*(15) after coming in during the 15th.



S @rojantaakaali why is krunal in the team I never understand why is krunal in the team I never understand

Loha @Lohasingh1999 Krunal Pandya blaming Norkia and Awesh for bowling too fast to him #MIvsDC Krunal Pandya blaming Norkia and Awesh for bowling too fast to him #MIvsDC https://t.co/29VhQ5WZOk

लक्ष्या @rider_provider7 Krunal Pandya finishes off in style 🙈 Krunal Pandya finishes off in style 🙈 https://t.co/uGd07nFOPu

MI struggle as Avesh Khan leads the charge with the ball for DC

Mumbai Indians started the innings really well with Rohit Sharma hitting the very first ball for a boundary. However, they lost their skipper early as Avesh Khan struck first blood for DC. Suryakumar Yadav did look good and tried to steady the ship with Quinton de Kock at the crease.

However, the pick of the DC bowlers was Axar Patel, who dismissed both the batsmen. He also sent Saurabh Tiwary packing to end up with three wickets in his spell. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were sent in early, probably to get them set on a slower surface.

Pollard didn't last long as he was sent back by a brilliant slow delivery from Anrich Nortje. Hardik Pandya did score a few boundaries but both he and Nathan Coulter-Nile were cleaned up by some sensational bowling from Avesh Khan, who also ended up with three wickets.

Krunal Pandya received a lot of stick on social media for eating up quite a few deliveries. But he hit a six off the last ball and ensured his team have something to bowl at.

DC are playing with an extra batsman and will know how crucial it will be for the set players to bat through, given the condition of the pitch. MI will need to bowl out of their skins to snatch this game from DC.

