IPL 2021: Jaydev Unadkat donates 10% of his salary for COVID-19 relief

As India deals with a massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases, several cricketers like Rajasthan Royals bowler Jaydev Unadkathave pledged their finances to help the country to deal with the situation.

The left-arm pacer recently pledged to donate 10% of his 3 crores IPL 2021 salary towards procuring COVID-19 essentials for the benefit of Indian citizens. With this gesture, Unadkat joins Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Sheldon Jackson and Shreevats Goswami in helping the nation during these challenging times.

In a video shared on social media, the Rajasthan Royals bowler expressed his solidarity with the people affected by the wrath COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated that cricketers are lucky to be able to continue playing while millions of Indians struggled to earn a livelihood.

"I would like to share something that I have been feeling over the last couple of weeks. Our country is going through a lot of distress and I know how privileged we are to play cricket. I know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both," said Jaydev Unadkat.

It's difficult to stay away from family and friends: Jaydev Unadkat

While refusing to comment on whether it is right for the IPL to continue, Unadkat stated that it is hard for cricketers to be away from their loved ones. He also urged the public to come together and help each other during these trying times.

"I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment, but honestly, it is difficult to stay away from family and friends. All I feel is that this game brings a much-needed distraction in these uncertain times and brings joy to many. My heart goes out to those affected in these times. Please stay strong. Let us all come together, contribute and help each other in whatever way we can," said Jaydev Unadkat.

Watch Unadkat's message below:

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021