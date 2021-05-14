Jofra Archer says he would have returned home early even if he went to India for IPL 2021

Jofra Archer has said that he would have returned to England early even if he were fit to play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

Archer, who missed the first half of IPL 2021 because of an elbow injury, recently returned to action in county cricket for Sussex. He bowled brilliantly on the first day, picking up the wicket of his England teammate Zak Crawley.

After the first day's play, Jofra Archer spoke to the media where he was asked about IPL 2021. Labeling the current COVID-19 situation in India as 'terrible', he said:

"It's terrible in India at the moment and to be honest if I did go to India, I probably would have been home early, anyway, but I think that's just how it's gone. I feel hopefully when if it does reschedule for this year, hopefully I'll be able to go again but it was a hard decision to not go to India."

Jofra Archer was the top performer for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Although the Royals finished last in the United Arab Emirates, Archer was declared the Most Valuable Player thanks to his magnificent performances.

I don't know how many games I would have played: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer in action for Sussex

Jofra Archer further spoke about his fitness issues. He mentioned he was unsure how many games he would have managed to play for the Rajasthan Royals even if he had stayed in India for IPL 2021.

"It was just really unpredictable. I don't know if I could have gone but I don't know how many games I would have played," Archer added.

"The boys bowled well today. We've put the team in a really good position to chase the win." 💬



We spoke to @JofraArcher about his Sussex return, as well as his fitness ahead of the international summer, the IPL and more: — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 13, 2021

Jofra Archer will soon make his comeback to the England cricket team on attaining full fitness. It will be interesting to see how he performs after recovering from his injury.