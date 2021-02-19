Jonny Bairstow admits it is hard to turn down IPL money 

Sunrisers Hyderabad and England batsman Jonny Bairstow has revealed it is difficult for players to turn down the chance to earn big money by playing in the IPL.

Jonny Bairstow also addressed England's rotation policy after being rested for the first two India vs England Tests. He was added to the team's squad for the final two Tests after Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali returned home.

Speaking to the media ahead of the third Test via a virtual conference, the England international said:

"Look, I think it is part and parcel of the game. There are guys who have white-ball contracts and red-call contracts and then there are those who have both. I think guys who have white-ball format will want to go to the IPL and you cannot tell them don't go.

When it comes to resting, if you are asking people to be away from home from Jan 2-March 29 and to be in bubbles, at some point, people are going to need rest, that's where the coaching staff has decided to give players rest," Jonny Bairstow said

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star feels the IPL is part and parcel of a cricketer's season. He also claimed people should accept players' decisions and avoid criticizing them for choosing to play the IPL or other T20 leagues.

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid have been named in England's IT20 squad for the India series in March 🙌 #INDvENG #OneRose pic.twitter.com/V49MD1mEKZ — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 11, 2021

Jonny Bairstow looking to build on impressive IPL 2020 campaign

Jonny Bairstow was purchased by the Sun Risers Hyderabad franchise for INR 1.5 crore ahead of the 2019 season. He was given the responsibility of opening the innings for the team and had a splendid debut season, scoring 445 runs including a century (114).

He finished with 345 runs in 11 innings, including three half-centuries at an average of 31.36.