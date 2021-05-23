[Watch] Jonny Bairstow recalls incident when he was caught cheating on a Latin test in school

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently shared a video where Jonny Bairstow and Jason Holder came together to play the popular game "Never Have I Ever." While playing the game, the duo revealed some hilarious incidents, much to the amusement of the fans.

Jonny Bairstow gave some interesting answers and divulged that he had used a fake ID in the past to get his way. The batsman also recalled the time he was caught cheating on a Latin test in school. You can see the fun video below:

"I actually got caught; when we were in school, it was a Latin test. They pulled the drawer out, and I had my vocab book hidden in the drawer, and the teacher caught me." Jonny Bairstow said in a clip shared by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jason Holder also admitted to cheating on tests and claimed he cheated way too many times to recall.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor outing in the 14th edition of the IPL before the tournament was suspended indefinitely. The Hyderabad-based franchise were rock bottom of the points table with one win out of seven games. It will take a miraculous turnaround for them to finish in the playoff spots when the IPL resumes.

How did Jonny Bairstow fare for SRH in IPL 2021?

Jonny Bairstow's best of 63* came against PBKS this season, the only game which SRH won in IPL2021.

The English batsman was one of SRH's lone bright sparks in a dismal campaign. Jonny Bairstow scored 248 runs in 7 games in IPL 2021 at an average of 41.33. His strike rate of 141.71 was also brilliant. However, the Sunrisers failed to capitalize on some of the quick-fire starts that Bairstow provided at the top of the order.

The 31-year-old has been rested for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, which starts on June 2. Jonny Bairstow should be back in the frame of things when India take on England later in a five-match Test series.