[Watch] Jonny Bairstow recalls incident when he was caught cheating on a Latin test in school

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently shared a video where Jonny Bairstow and Jason Holder came together to play the popular game "Never Have I Ever." While playing the game, the duo revealed some hilarious incidents, much to the amusement of the fans.
Jonny Bairstow gave some interesting answers and divulged that he had used a fake ID in the past to get his way. The batsman also recalled the time he was caught cheating on a Latin test in school. You can see the fun video below:
"I actually got caught; when we were in school, it was a Latin test. They pulled the drawer out, and I had my vocab book hidden in the drawer, and the teacher caught me." Jonny Bairstow said in a clip shared by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Jason Holder also admitted to cheating on tests and claimed he cheated way too many times to recall.
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor outing in the 14th edition of the IPL before the tournament was suspended indefinitely. The Hyderabad-based franchise were rock bottom of the points table with one win out of seven games. It will take a miraculous turnaround for them to finish in the playoff spots when the IPL resumes.
How did Jonny Bairstow fare for SRH in IPL 2021?
The English batsman was one of SRH's lone bright sparks in a dismal campaign. Jonny Bairstow scored 248 runs in 7 games in IPL 2021 at an average of 41.33. His strike rate of 141.71 was also brilliant. However, the Sunrisers failed to capitalize on some of the quick-fire starts that Bairstow provided at the top of the order.
The 31-year-old has been rested for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, which starts on June 2. Jonny Bairstow should be back in the frame of things when India take on England later in a five-match Test series.