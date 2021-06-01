IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow reveals SRH's most mischievous player 

Jonny Bairstow has singled out Priyam Garg as the biggest prankster in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad. While both Brad Haddin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar agreed with Bairstow’s assessment, the fast bowler shared why Garg is on his best behavior around him.

The SRH trio got together for a chat over tea sometime during IPL 2021, with the franchise sharing a clip featuring Brad Haddin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday.

Haddin is seen asking who the duo consider the most mischievous in the group, and Bairstow doesn’t take long to give his answer.

“Priyam (Garg). He’s the one that is up to mischief. He is the first one to try and cake bash you. He is the first one to sneak up on you. He’s always the quiet one saying ‘I don’t understand, I don’t understand’. But he understands!” Bairstow exclaims.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was quick to agree with Jonny Bairstow as the trio shared a laugh. However, with both Priyam Garg and Bhuvneshwar hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, the latter revealed how the youngster is rarely up to mischief around him.

“But he keeps quiet in front of me because I have known him since he was a kid. We practised at the same place. He somehow keeps quiet in front of me and tries not to do any mischief,” Kumar revealed.

Priyam Garg may play a big role for SRH soon

After impressing in some games of IPL 2020, many expected Priyam Garg to kick on and make a mark in his second season with SRH this year. However, the team’s struggles meant that Garg never got a chance to feature, with Virat Singh preferred over him in the top order.

The 20-year-old may get his chance when IPL 2021 kicks off in the UAE later this year. With the availability of overseas players in doubt, SRH may call upon Priyam Garg to fill in one of the batting slots for the franchise.