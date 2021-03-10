Jos Buttler admits to IPL’s financial benefits

Jos Buttler conceded missing IPL 2021 was never an option for England players, as he discussed the advantages of playing in the T20 tournament. The England wicket-keeper admitted one can't ignore the monetary rewards of the IPL while listing out its benefits.

England players are available for the entirety of IPL 2021, which marks a first for them in the competition’s history. If their franchises make it to the playoffs, they will miss the first Test against New Zealand in June.

In an era of bio-bubbles where England have stuck by a rotation policy, many slammed the players for prioritizing the T20 league over international cricket.

Jos Buttler spoke to the media on Tuesday and explained how the IPL helps England cricket and its players.

“We all know the benefits of IPL. It’s a huge tournament and monetary rewards are obvious and also the experience you gain and it has its pluses too. And it’s obvious in the upturn of the white ball game in England, and number of players participating in it and how beneficial it is to all of us,” Buttler said.

Jos Buttler has been singled out for going home after the first Test in India. The 30-year-old is back in the country and will spend three months in India playing the white-ball series before featuring for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

Asked whether he had the option of choosing the New Zealand Test series over IPL 2021, Jos Buttler stated that the decision was out of his hands.

“No nothing of that sort (was discussed with me) and I don’t know about other players. I think an agreement about the participation in IPL was in place well before the New Zealand Test series was announced."

Jos Buttler says IPL 2021 will help England’s World Cup preparations

IPL 2021 takes place just months before the seventh edition of the T20I World Cup. England play India in a five-match T20I series starting March 12, before some of their players will stay back to feature in IPL 2021.

A total of 13 England players are part of IPL 2021. Jos Buttler is mindful of how it will help them prepare for the T20 World Cup later this year.

“Of course, the obvious benefits are player improvement, skills that you get to learn, experiences you gain, especially this year playing IPL in India, where the World T20 will be played.”