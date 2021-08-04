IPL 2021: Jos Buttler likely to skip the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE

Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler is likely to skip the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), scheduled to take place in the UAE.

As per reports, Buttler and his wife are expecting their baby in September, which might keep him out of the T20 extravaganza. Jos Buttler has reportedly told broadcasters of the India-England series, Sky Sports, about the development.

Jos Buttler is unlikely to be available for the IPL 2021 as he & his wife are expecting a baby during September. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2021

Previously, IPL-bound England cricketers were slated to miss the entire second half of IPL 2021 due to international commitments. However, with the Bangladesh series now postponed, the likes of Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow will travel to the UAE to take part in the T20 league ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler scored 254 runs from seven matches before IPL 2021 was postponed

The England cricketer was among the few brightening stars for the Rajasthan Royals, who had the worst possible start to their campaign this year. The Sanju Samson-led side are placed fifth in the points table with three wins from seven outings.

Jos Buttler scored the bulk of the runs for his side, leading the Royals from the front. He had amassed 254 runs in 7 innings and scored his runs at an average of 36.29 and a whopping strike rate of 153.01.

Buttler played a cracker of a knock in Rajasthan's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before the tournament was postponed. He scored 124 off just 64 deliveries, helping his side post a monstrous total of 220 runs. In reply, Hyderabad could only manage to accumulate 165 runs; thus losing the match by 55 runs.

Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign in the 2nd half of the IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will play three matches in Dubai and two apiece in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

