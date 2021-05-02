IPL 2021: "Sometimes you have to swallow your ego when you're not in perfect touch" - Jos Buttler after his match-winning knock

After his brilliant match-winning hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, Jos Buttler said that he had to do the hard yards when the going was tough for him.

Jos Buttler had a brilliant outing against SRH; he registered his first-ever century in T20 cricket and was deservingly named the 'Man of the Match'.

Talking about his return to form after notching up a few 40s this season, Jos Buttler said:

"I think sometimes you have to swallow your ego when you're not in perfect touch. You have to give yourself time and find your way. I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something would click."

Jos Buttler made a cautious start against Rashid Khan, who has a brilliant record against him. An early reprieve off Rashid Khan, when Buttler was given not out despite ball tracker showing the ball to hit the stumps, the Englishman made the opportunity count.

After scoring only 17 runs in the powerplay, the Taunton-born Jos Buttler scored 107 runs in the next 15 overs as he sent the SRH bowlers on a leather hunt. The RR opener said that facing more deliveries helped him get a feel of the conditions and also revealed that he looked to take advantage of the short boundaries.

"It's a small ground. The more balls you face, you can capitalise in the end. That's been the theme of the IPL - players who are consistent have shown us," Jos Buttler said.

Hopefully, we can kick on in the back half of the tournament: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler said that he takes great pride in delivering for the team and hopes that the Royals can get better in the second half of the tournament.

"I pride myself on my performance for the team. We haven't played our best cricket; hopefully for myself and the team, we can kick on in the back half of the tournament."

Following their third win in seven games in IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) climbed up to fifth place in the points table.