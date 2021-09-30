IPL 2021: "Kabhi chai pe hame bhi bulao"- Harbhajan Singh trolls Rohit Sharma after his lookalike goes viral

A man having tea in Pakistan went viral on social media as many cricket fans felt he looked like Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Harbhajan Singh joined the meme fest as he posted a hilarious tweet earlier today.

Singh and Sharma are in the UAE right now, playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League. Their teams - the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians - are in contention for a spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Both teams are enjoying their days off the field right now, and Harbhajan took some time out to post a collage of Rohit Sharma and his viral lookalike with the following caption:

"Kabhi chai pe hame bi bulao shaana @ImRo45." (Invite me also for tea once Rohit Sharma).

Harbhajan Singh's tweet has gone viral on Twitter, receiving over 5,000 likes inside two hours. Over 200 fans have retweeted it as cricket fans continue to enjoy memes about Rohit Sharma and his lookalike.

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh are very good friends off the field. They represented the Mumbai Indians together from 2011 to 2017 and won three IPL trophies. And earlier this year during the Test series between India and England, Rohit imitated Harbhajan's bowling action.

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh will be in action this weekend in IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh's teams are set to take the field this weekend in IPL 2021. While Kolkata Knight Riders will play against the Punjab Kings tomorrow and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Both MI and KKR need to win their upcoming games to stay alive in the competition. It will be exciting to see which team makes it to the playoffs.

