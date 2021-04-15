IPL 2021: Kagiso Rabada comes out of quarantine, available for RR game

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada came out of his hotel quarantine and trained with the Delhi Capitals (DC) team on Wednesday. The 25-year-old is set to be available for DC's IPL 2021 clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

DC posted a couple of pictures of Kagiso Rabada practicing outdoors on social media.

Rabada checked into DC's team hotel in Mumbai on April 6. The fast bowler traveled to India after featuring in the first two matches of the South Africa-Pakistan ODI series. He has since completed his mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine and is set to feature against the Rajasthan Royals.

Kagiso Rabada is likely to replace Tom Curran in DC's playing XI on Thursday. The South African speedster won the Purple Cap in IPL 2020, picking up 30 wickets at an economy of 8.34. Delhi, who finished as runners-up last season, will welcome back Rabada with open arms, especially with there being doubts over the availability of senior pacers Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma.

Kagiso Rabada training outdoors while Anrich Nortje awaits COVID-19 test results

Although Kagiso Rabada is fit and ready to play, his DC teammate Anrich Nortje is likely to miss the Royals clash. The South African pace duo flew to India on the same flight, but Nortje has had to deal with a COVID-19 scare while in quarantine.

The 27-year-old carried a negative test report with him but tested positive while in quarantine. Nortje tested negative thereafter, with DC awaiting the results of another test ahead of their match against the Royals.

A delay in procuring Anrich Nortje’s test results means the South African will have to spend more time in hotel quarantine. His absence will come as a big blow to DC as the South African impressed in his debut IPL campaign last year.

Anrich Nortje picked up 22 scalps last year at an economy of 8.39. Along with Kagiso Rabada, the duo were the most lethal pace bowling pair in IPL 2020.

Chris Woakes is likely to keep his place in Nortje’s absence. The Englishman impressed during DC’s win over the Chennai Super Kings, ending with figures of 3-0-18-2.

