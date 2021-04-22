IPL 2021: Kane Richardson IPL and BBL stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore have included Kane Richardson in their playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 tonight. Richardson replaced Rajat Patidar in the RCB lineup.

The Bangalore-based franchise had signed Kane Richardson at the 2020 IPL Auction. However, the Aussie player opted out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. His compatriot Adam Zampa replaced him in the team.

Although Richardson had not played in the previous season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore retained his services for IPL 2021. After keeping him on the bench for a few matches, the Royal Challengers included the right-arm pacer in their match squad for the first time in five years.

Kane Richardson played his last IPL match in the 2016 edition of the tournament. Incidentally, he was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team then as well.

With Richardson playing his first IPL game in five years, here's a look at his IPL and BBL stats.

Kane Richardson IPL stats

Kane Richardson is back in the RCB's playing XI in today's match. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 22, 2021

Kane Richardson has played 13 matches in his IPL career, scalping 18 wickets at a strike rate of 17.61. He started with the Pune Warriors in 2013 and then represented the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Richardson's economy rate in the IPL is 8.40, while his best figures are 3/13. The Aussie pacer recorded his only three-wicket haul in the IPL against the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016.

Advertisement

Kane Richardson BBL stats

37th Match@Canberra, Jan 24 2018



Sydney Thunder won the toss & elected to field first#Renegades 189/6 (20ov)#Thunder 180 (20ov)



Melbourne Renegades won by 9 runs

MOM - Kane Richardson (MR)#BBL07 pic.twitter.com/YBRTESDHQx — Osanda Pradeep 🇱🇰 (@osa10001) January 24, 2018

Kane Richardson was part of the Melbourne Renegades in the most recent season of the Big Bash League. The right-arm pacer bowled in 11 innings in BBL 10, where he took 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.

Overall, Richardson has played 79 BBL matches, scalping 98 wickets at an economy rate of 7.83. His best bowling figures in the Big Bash League are 4/22.