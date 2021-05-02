IPL 2021: Kane Williamson shares his thoughts on David Warner's return to SRH lineup

Kane Williamson failed to inspire his troops to a victory in his first game as Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) captain in the IPL 2021 season. In the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH lost by 55 runs - only the third time the team lost by 50 runs or more in the history of the IPL.

David Warner's absence was the biggest talking point of the game for SRH. Their batting looked further depleted in his absence. Although head coach Trevor Bayliss hinted the Aussie may sit out for a few more games, Kane Williamson believes SRH will rethink their strategy.

David Warner with Kane Williamson and Trevor Bayliss

"He's a world-class player and I'm sure a number of conversations will be had," Kane Williamson said of David Warner, SRH's former captain.

Speaking about his team's performance in this match, Kane Williamson credited Jos Buttler and the Rajasthan Royals for putting up a massive total on the board. He also stated that the Sunrisers need to get better with the bat.

"It was a tough day and a very competitive total from Rajasthan. Jos was outstanding and had his day out. With the bat, you need a few things to go your way. For us, we've had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments," said Kane Williamson.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson on bowling out Rashid Khan early in the game

Rashid Khan was introduced in the powerplay for the first time this season and bowled out his quota by the end of the 11th over. Explaining the thought process behind using his ace bowler early in the game, Kane Williamson said:

"Jos and Sanju are key threats in their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible."

Speaking about how SRH can bounce back and get back to winning ways from here on, Kane Williamson said:

"It's character-building for us. Fine margins and this game can change quickly. Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, but we need to build on a few things. A number of leaders in the group and it's important we stay right."

SRH will play their next game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 4.