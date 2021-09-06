IPL 2021: "Kane Williamson led us wonderfully in 2018" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels there is no reason why SRH can't bounce back

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a forgettable outing in the first phase of IPL 2021. The Orange Army managed only one victory in seven matches, but the team's fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is confident that they will turn things around in the second leg of the competition.

SRH qualified for the playoffs when the IPL took place in the UAE last year. Unfortunately, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not play a full season due to injury.

During his appearance on the Risers Podcast today, Bhuvneshwar reflected on the 2020 season and also gave his views on SRH's upcoming matches.

"When I came to know of IPL moving to Dubai for the 2nd leg, the first thing that came to my mind was what happened to me last year," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said. "But of course, I want to forget that part and move on from that. Yes, we are not in a good position currently but I don't see any reason why can't we turn around things. Kane led us wonderfully in 2018, so hoping things get better for us in 2nd leg of IPL."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes SRH have some highly-skilled players who can take them higher in the IPL 2021 points table.

We didn't have a great start in India: SRH mentor VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman is the mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team

SRH mentor VVS Laxman was also present on the Risers Podcast. He recollected how the team made it to the playoffs last year, although they had lost six of their first nine matches. Like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Laxman was optimistic that the Orange Army would bounce back.

"I am hoping that we play with the same mindset going into the remaining part of this IPL," VVS Laxman said. "Yes, we didn't have a great start in India, but I am sure with the quality and the talent we possess in the team, I am sure that everyone is looking forward to bouncing back. I am eagerly waiting."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will resume their IPL campaign against IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on September 22. It will be interesting to see how the Orange Army perform in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

