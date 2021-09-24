IPL 2021: "That tweet was very special to me"- Kartik Tyagi on Jasprit Bumrah's tweet 

Young Indian seamer Kartik Tyagi has revealed that he learned a lot from senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and co. This was during his stint as a net bowler with the senior team in Australia last winter.

Tyagi revealed he was initially nervous about going to Bumrah but the latter made things easy for him by taking the initiative. The young pacer hailed it as a 'big moment' for him.

In a virtual press conference, the Rajasthan Royals pacer said:

"When I went to Australia, I didn't go to Jasprit bhaiya because I was nervous but he came to me and discussed many things with me and it was a big moment,"

"When I went to Australia, I learnt a lot. Lot of players were injured and a youngster can also win the tournament and I also want to win matches for India," Tyagi added.

Tyagi left a lasting impression on the 14th season in his very first outing in the UAE leg. He displayed brilliant skill and exemplary temperament to defend four runs in the final over against the Punjab Kings.

He nailed his yorkers to perfection and ended up taking two wickets in addition to giving up just one run.

"It feels really good"- Kartik Tyagi on Jasprit Bumrah's appreciation tweet

Kartik's performance was hailed by one and all, including his hero, Bumrah. He took to his Twitter account to praise the young seamer for displaying impeccable temperament amid immense pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #IPL2021 What an over, #KartikTyagi ! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021

Needless to say, it was a very special feeling for the youngster to see his hero take note of his performance.

He said:

"That tweet was very special to me. When I went to Australia, it was a very big moment for me that I didn't go to Jasprit bhaiya because I was anxious to talk. But he came to me and liked me and started telling me things,"

"When I heard that Jasprit has tweeted about me, I thought I will personally retweet that. He is the world's best right now and my hero, so if he tweets about me, it feels really good." he added.

Tyagi claimed a couple of wickets in the first game and he will be hoping to emulate his brilliant performance in the upcoming games.

