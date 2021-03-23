Khaleel Ahmed requests Saha to practice with white ball after SRH keeper uses red ball for IPL net session

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed requested his teammate Wriddhiman Saha to use white balls for practicing in the nets before IPL 2021.

Earlier in the day, Saha posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen working on his batting skills with a red ball. Generally, a red ball is used in first-class cricket and Tests, while a white ball is played with in limited-overs cricket.

Since IPL 2021 is only a few weeks away, Khaleel Ahmed posted the following comment on Saha's video:

"Mr. Superman pls practice with white ball."

Khaleel Ahmed's comment on Wriddhiman Saha's recent Instagram post

Both Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed have been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for quite some time now. The Orange Army bought the two Indian cricketers at the 2018 mega-auction. Since they have represented the same franchise for over three years, it seems Khaleel and Saha have become good friends.

Saha is the Sunrisers' glovesman, meaning he regularly communicates with the bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed was the team's most successful bowler in IPL 2019, with 19 wickets to his name.

Last year, Khaleel played seven matches for SRH, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.43.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha for the IPL 2021 season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made only a few changes to their squad before the new season. The trio of Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Jagadeesha Suchith have joined the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed retained their spots in the squad and both will be eager to perform well in IPL 2021.

With a mega-auction scheduled to be held post the 14th season, Ahmed and Saha will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure the SRH management retains them for IPL 2022.