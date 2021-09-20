''Even though they got 150-plus, as a batting team, we could’ve got them''- Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard lauded CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad for his stupendous knock. However, he lamented the fact that his bowlers gave away too many runs at the death.

According to Pollard, the extra runs his side conceded during the closing stage eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. Speaking at the post-match presentation after CSK pulled off their first win over the defending champions since their first encounter in IPL 2019, Pollard said:

"Yeah, thought so, but Ruturaj batted really well. If a batsman bats right through the 20 overs in T20 cricket, he can hurt you. You can do a lot of things differently in hindsight (when asked if he could have done things differently in retrospect). Losing by 20 runs, we didn’t finish off with the ball, gave too many with the ball at the end."

The opening game of the second leg of IPL 2021 lived up to its billing. MS Dhoni-led Chennai emerged from a hopeless situation to seal a 20-run win over the five-time champions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sumptuous strokeplay paved the way for CSK’s resurgence, as the 24-year-old opener carried his bat. With a calculated assault with Dwayne Bravo, the former champions posted an eventual match-winning total of 156-6.

"A few soft dismissals, we can’t do that at this level" - Kieron Pollard

While Pollard reckoned that his bowling unit was poor, he admitted the MI batsmen should have overhauled the target of 57.

Mumbai lost three wickets during the first powerplay, which the West Indian reckoned, was a ‘cardinal sin’. He also added that there were too many soft dismissals, something that batsmen can’t afford to do at this level.

Saurabh Tiwary was the lone performer for the Mumbai Indians, but the chase eventually proved to be a tall order for the left-hander. Tiwary ended with an unbeaten 40-ball 50, and Pollard heaped praise on the veteran batsman for batting the way he did under the circumstances. Pollard said:

‘’Surface was good.. Obviously, a bit of seam-movement with the new bal,l and our seamers got early wickets. We were looking to continue with that momentum all the way. Even though they got 150-plus, as a batting team, we could’ve got them."

"Losing three early wickets was a cardinal sin. A few soft dismissals, we can’t do that at this level. But we still have six matches to go. He (Saurabh Tiwary) batted really well under the circumstances.’’

With 12 points after eight games, CSK have moved to the top of the table, while MI are in fourth spot with four wins and as many defeats in eight matches. The Rohit Sharma-led unit will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 23 in their next game.

