Kings XI Punjab reveal new logo ahead of IPL 2021

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have revealed their new logo ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Reports suggest the Mohali-based franchise will officially unveil the new team name and logo a day before the IPL 2021 auction.

Kings XI Punjab will also be renamed to 'Punjab Kings' ahead of the IPL 2021 season. The new name will probably be used by the franchise when they take their seat at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18.

Kings XI Punjab hope new team name and logo brings change in fortunes

KXIP are one of three teams that are yet to win an IPL title, the other two being the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals.

They have chopped and changed their squad a lot by bringing in new players over the years. However, the closest Kings XI Punjab came to winning the title was in IPL 2014, when they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Last season, Kings XI Punjab appointed a new captain in KL Rahul, as well as a new coaching staff, led by former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble. The duo, who hail from Karnataka, were expected to lead the team to their first IPL title win.

However, Kings XI Punjab lost six of their first seven games, including a few narrow defeats. Although they won five on the trot in the second half of the season, KL Rahul's men were unable to recover from their slow start.

Kings XI Punjab finished sixth in the points table, after winning six games. Their main issue was the failure of the bowling unit and poor displays from stars such as Glenn Maxwell. The 32-year-old scored just 108 runs in 13 games and failed to hit a single six.

Kings XI Punjab have released the Australian all-rounder ahead of the upcoming season and have the largest purse available heading into the auction. Many star players such as Chris Morris, Dawid Malan, and Steve Smith will go under the hammer tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see whether the 'Punjab Kings' can successfully rebuild their squad and make a strong push for their maiden IPL title in the upcoming season.