KKR 2021 players list: Complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders players for IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have finalised their squad for IPL 2021. As expected, the team weren’t too active in the IPL 2021 auction, considering the limited purse they began the day with.

Kolkata Knight Riders started the day with a purse of Rs 10.75 crore and had eight slots to fill in total. They got in on the action early, bringing in Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for Rs 3.2 crore.

The 33-year-old returns to the franchise with a point to prove and will hope to have a solid IPL 2021 campaign.

KKR's next pick was Sheldon Jackson. The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman will likely serve as a back-up for former skipper Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2021.

While Kolkata Knight Riders didn't take much part during the main event, they sprung into life doing the accelerated auction. They bought uncapped youngster Vaibhav Arora for Rs 20 lakh. Despite going unsold earlier, Karun Nair was also brought in by the team for Rs 50 lakh.

It was the same case for legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, as the Kolkata Knight Riders got him for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Ben Cutting was the final overseas buy for KKR, with the Australian going for Rs 75 lakh. KKR wrapped up their auction with two domestic buys, getting Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi for Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

The 2-time champions look to have all of their bases covered after the IPL 2021 auction. They have a solid Indian contingent with players like Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Shakib Al Hasan’s arrival adds to the impressive group of all-rounders Kolkata Knight Riders have at their disposal. He joins the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, who are expected to contribute with both bat and ball.

KKR did not qualify for the IPL playoffs last season, ending their campaign in a disappointing fifth place. However, with a well-balanced squad, Eoin Morgan’s men will look to break into the top 4 in IPL 2021.

KKR full squad and player list for IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.