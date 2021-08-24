IPL 2021: KKR to depart for Abu Dhabi on August 26 to begin training for second leg

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday (August 26) to begin preparations for the second half of IPL 2021. The remaining 31 matches, including the playoffs, will be played between September 19 and October 15.

Sources close to KKR confirmed to Sportskeeda that their Indian players and support staff have been asked to assemble in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 25) before boarding a charter flight to Abu Dhabi the next day. The overseas contingent will fly directly into the Emirates, subject to their international commitments.

KKR thus become the seventh franchise to make their itinerary known. While the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already started training, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently undergoing the mandatory six-day quarantine in Dubai.

Left to fly are the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) – both franchises will depart on August 29 – and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will take off on September 1. The only side with no news of its logistics is the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Regarding COVID-19 protocols, all players and support staff will have to test RT-PCR negative once upon landing in the UAE – before entering isolation – and then again before joining the preparatory camp. Tests will also be conducted on a regular basis during the course of the tournament.

KKR and MI are the only two franchises with their base in Abu Dhabi, and they will be training at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The other six sides will operate from Dubai and set up their preparatory camps at either the ICC Academy or the Dubai International Stadium.

13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

KKR sit second from last with just 2 wins from 7 games

Star all-rounder Andre Russell will be key to KKR's performance in the second half [Credits: KKR]

Things didn’t seem promising for KKR when the tournament was indefinitely suspended on May 4. The Eoin Morgan-led side lost five of the seven matches played, and none of the players showed any sort of consistency.

Opener Nitish Rana was the leading run-getter with 201 runs, and Aussie speedster Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler for KKR with nine wickets. But KKR will be without the services of Cummins in the UAE, with the 28-year-old awaiting the birth of his first child. They are yet to announce a replacement.

The Kolkata-based franchise resume their campaign on September 20 against third-placed RCB. In fact, their first four matches are against the top-four sides. Meanwhile, head coach Brendon McCullum, who serves in the same capacity for the Trinbago Knight Riders, has pulled out of CPL 2021 citing personal reasons.

The future looks grim for KKR.

