IPL 2021: “Road to recovery has just begun” - Kuldeep Yadav shares post-surgery picture

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has shared a picture from his hospital bed after undergoing successful surgery.

According to media reports, Kuldeep Yadav was forced to return to India after sustaining a serious knee injury during practice in the UAE. Apart from being ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021, he is likely to miss most of the domestic season in India as well.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to share an update on his injury. He informed that his surgery was a success.

Kuldeep Yadav’s tweet read:

“Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible.”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was among those who wished Kuldeep Yadav a speedy recovery.

The chinaman bowler did not feature in a single match for KKR in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been the preferred spinners for Kolkata over the last couple of seasons.

According to a report in PTI, following his surgery, Kuldeep Yadav could be out of action for four to six months.

An IPL source was quoted as telling the news agency:

"Knee injuries are generally bad. It’s a very long process from starting to work and then getting strength back through intense physiotherapy sessions at the NCA, followed by light intensity training and finally starting with net sessions. It can’t be said with certainty that Kuldeep will be match ready by the time Ranji Trophy ends."

Kuldeep Yadav played for India in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka in July. He claimed two wickets in an ODI and two in a T20, going wicketless in the other two games of the tour.

Kuldeep Yadav unhappy with KKR skipper Eoin Morgan?

KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Earlier this month, Kuldeep Yadav expressed reservations over KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's leadership, claiming there was a massive communication gap in the team. According to the spinner, having an Indian captain in the IPL always helps.

Sharing his views about Morgan, Kuldeep Yadav told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel:

“Definitely, definitely makes a lot of difference (having an Indian captain). I don’t know how Eoin Morgan sees me. In such cases, the communication gap increases. When it’s an Indian, you can literally walk up to them and ask why you are not playing. Suppose, Rohit Sharma is the captain, you can ask freely on ways to improve, what’s my role in the team but most importantly, the captain should also be interested in what he expects from me.”

Kuldeep Yadav is not part of the 15-member Indian squad named for the T20 World Cup to be held next month. India have picked Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja as the spin options.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava