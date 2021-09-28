IPL 2021: "KKR need to deal with pressure a little better" - Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine believes the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need to do better in terms of dealing with pressure after they were defeated in a closely contested match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday in Sharjah and managed to get the win. Ahead of the match, the spin-bowling all-rounder felt that the KKR bowlers had to do better in closing off overs, as the smaller ground meant the better bowling team will come out on top. Narine said:

"We just need to deal with pressure a little better. We need to close off the overs better in this game. This is a slightly smaller ground, so bowling is key. I think the better bowling team will come out on top in this game."

Varun Chakravarthy and I learn from each other: Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has formed a formidable partnership with fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Narine heaped praise on the mystery spinner and said they both learn from each other and said:

"It’s both ways. He learns a little bit from me and I learn from the performances that he has. He has been building pressure to make it even easier for me to bowl the next over. We have a chat on batters and how the wicket is. Whoever bowls the first over will relay messages and I think that’s key."

KKR are currently fourth in the table the win against DC saw them improve their chances of making the knockout stages after narrowly missing out last season.

After a hot-and-cold first half of the season, KKR have been in fine form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, winning their first two matches in convincing fashion and suffering a narrow defeat against CSK. Their latest win against DC means KKR are on track to nail down a playoffs spot.

