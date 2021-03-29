IPL 2021: KKR players celebrate Holi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players, who have completed their mandatory quarantine period, celebrated Holi on Monday. Australia's Ben Cutting, KKR's latest recruit, also took part in the festival, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

The official social media handles of KKR shared pictures of their Holi celebration. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Abhishek Nayar and a few other players enjoyed throwing colours at each other.

KKR posted in this regard:

Leave it to the Knights to bring some colour to your screens! 🤩



📸 How the Holi celebrations in the camp went down!#KKR #HappyHoli #HaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/iW0CZs9ohe — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 29, 2021

KKR seek redemption in IPL 2021

It's been six years since KKR won the IPL. After their last triumph in 2014, they have made it to the playoffs on three occasions but have never reached the final again.

In the last two IPL seasons, KKR failed to make it to the top four, finishing fifth on both occasions.

To rectify the same in IPL 2021, KKR made some excellent additions to their side. They roped in the experienced Harbhajan Singh and also bolstered their squad with the signing of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR already have some great overseas players like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins, among others, in their ranks.

In the last IPL season, bowling was a weak link for the side, and that is one area where they would like to improve this time. Varun Chakravarthy was the only KKR bowler to finish among the top ten leading wicket-takers.

KKR are likely to have a significant advantage in IPL 2021, as they will play five of their league games in Bengaluru. Their big hitters should enjoy batting at this venue, as the boundaries are pretty short.

Kolkata Knight Riders are slated to play their first game of the IPL 2021 season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.