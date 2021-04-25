"KKR's body language tells you the confidence level they have right now"- Deep Dasgupta

Following another defeat in IPL 2021, Deep Dasgupta has suggested that confidence in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) camp is at an all-time low.

KKR have now lost four games on the bounce and are currently at the bottom of the league standings.

The Knight Riders suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Rajasthan Royals last night. They scored only 133 runs while batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, a low total given the smooth nature of the wicket in Mumbai.

Deep Dasgupta highlighted that KKR's body language in the field suggested where they are as a team.

"Their body language tells you the confidence level which is obviously low when you have lost 4 games on the bounce it can be high."

You can understand what they are going through and that's why it is imperative that the dressing room environment is looked into so that they are happy, not too worried, making sure that they are in a better mental space."

The missed catches, misfields just tells you that they need a pick me up. This current situation is not easy for them." Dasgupta said on Sports Today.

Wankhede Stadium has traditionally been a high scoring ground and a target of 134 was never going to be enough to snatch a win.

However, Deep Dasgupta believes the tournament is far from over for the Kolkata franchise and they are still in with a chance of making the playoffs.

"The tournament is far from over, they need to win quite a few from here on, but they are very much in the race. It's way too early to lose heart, and I'm sure they won't lose heart. They are a good side and have the experience as well,"

I don't think KKR players are disinterested: Deep Dasgupta

KKR's top order came under the scanner as they only put up 24 runs in the powerplay against the Rajasthan Royals. Deep Dasgupta dispelled doubts about KKR players not being interested enough as he highlighted how many things are at stake based on players' IPL performances.

"I don't think they are disinterested, that's being too harsh on them. All of them want to do well for the franchise, themselves, for their individual future because a lot is at stake for the Indian and international players here."

KKR have just won one match this season

The former India wicketkeeper further added:

"Someone like Shubman, he would want to be there for the Indian side at the T20 World Cup. Varun Chakravarthy missed out on his international debut because of his injury, Nitish Rana was extremely close to making the national team as well."

"There is a lot at stake for the Indians here. It's not just about the tournament, it's about there future as well." Dasgupta told Sports Today

KKR will be in action next on April 26 when they square off against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Eoin Morgan's men ended the Mumbai leg with zero wins and the skipper will hope that their fortunes change with a switch in venue.