IPL 2021: KKR's creative Twitter campaign to raise COVID awareness using cricket puns will leave you smiling

With IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely due to breaches in bio-bubbles among various teams' camps, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have taken to Twitter to create a COVID-19 awareness campaign in a unique way.

KKR have been posting witty cricket puns and umpire signals to share important messages, which will certainly tickle your funny bones.

Go the 𝙀𝙓𝙏𝙍𝘼 mile to keep yourself and those around you safe 😌#KKR #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/iRwTeGbQuc — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 13, 2021

A friendly reminder heading into the new week: DON'T GET OUT! 🚫☝🏼



(𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 #𝘞𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘈𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘬 𝘪𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘰𝘶𝘵) #KKR #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/kPgmCsc3N8 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 10, 2021

Your team needs you now more than ever.



Help those affected by the virus in whatever way you can! #KKR #StayHomeStaySafe #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/e7dBKkjbK7 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

If you have any symptoms, isolate yourself, get yourself tested at the earliest, and inform everyone who you may have come in contact with. #KKR #StayHomeStaySafe #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/3DybfRVTy3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

The best players never miss an opportunity for a shot 😌



Get the vaccine shot as early as possible, as soon as it's available to you! 💉#KKR #StayHomeStaySafe #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/t64chWocsR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

Space your guard out wisely to protect yourselves against the virus! ☝🏼



Make sure you follow social↔️distancing norms at all times. #KKR #StayHomeStaySafe #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/Q3ZvIVeaGs — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

KKR's social media team might be winning off the field, but the players had a dismal outing in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. KKR were languishing in seventh spot in the points table with two wins out of their first seven games. It would have been an uphill task for Eoin Morgan and co to get themselves in contention for a playoff spot given their poor run of form.

KKR started their season well with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of the season. However, the team went on a downward spiral from there onwards and lost five of their last six games.

4 KKR players tested positive for COVID-19

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy contracted the virus during IPL 2021.

KKR were one of the worst-hit teams in terms of players contracting the Coronavirus. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier getting the virus. Subsequently, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert contracted the virus and a few days back, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also came down with COVID-19.

While all New Zealand players have headed back home from the IPL, Tim Seifert is still stranded in India as he is currently recovering in isolation in Delhi.

Prasidh Krishna, who was recently named as a standby for the Test tour of England, will have to return a negative test soon to make himself available to travel. The BCCI have reportedly made it clear that if players test positive when they congregate in Mumbai for the tour of England, then the player will no longer be considered for selection.