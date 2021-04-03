IPL 2021: KKR sign Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for Rinku Singh 

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Singh won’t be available for the entire season due to a knee injury. Having made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Punjab Kings, he has featured in 11 IPL games so far and has 77 runs at a strike rate of just over 100. Singh played only one game for KKR last season and scored 11 runs.

Singh's replacement, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 but was released after he had a poor season. He managed only 71 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 88.75, with a best of 21 not out.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat Singh Mann’s services at his base price of INR 50 lakh. The 30-year-old will be playing in his eighth IPL season, having made his debut in the T20 tournament back in the 2012 season.

Do you know what my favourite part of the game is? The opportunity to play. 🏏 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/WaNmy00zQF — Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) March 20, 2021

In 41 IPL games so far, Gurkeerat Singh Mann has scored 511 runs at a strike rate of 121.09 and an average of 21.29. He registered his highest score in the IPL when he contributed 65 runs off 48 deliveries for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019.

RCB had to chase 176 runs and won the match by four wickets, thanks to handsome contributions from Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shimron Hetmyer (75 from 47).

Mann's only other half-century in the IPL came when he scored 51 from 30 balls for the Punjab Kings against Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016. However, his knock was in a losing effort as MS Dhoni’s 64 not out led Pune to victory.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has played three ODIs for India

Advertisement

Gurkeerat Singh Mann made his debut for Team India back in 2016. He played three ODIs for India in Australia in January of 2016.

In his debut match in Melbourne, Gurkeerat Singh Mann was bowled by James Faulkner for 8. In his second game in Canberra, he was caught off Nathan Lyon for 5 after top-edging a sweep.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann’s last game for India till date was in Sydney. He was at the other end when Manish Pandey’s century took India to a consolation win in the final game of the five-match one-day series.