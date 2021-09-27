IPL 2021: KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav back in India from UAE due to serious knee injury - Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has returned to India after sustaining a serious knee injury during practice in the UAE, according to reports. It is being stated that the chinaman bowler is likely to miss most of the domestic season due to this injury.

26-year-old Kuldeep Yadav has not played a single match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season for KKR, with Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine being the preferred spinners.

According to a report in PTI, Yadav might have to undergo a long rehabilitation process before returning to competitive cricket.

"Yes, we got the information that Kuldeep (Yadav) sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in UAE. Apparently while fielding, he twisted his knee and it was really bad at that point. There was no chance that he could have taken any further part and was sent back to India," a senior BCCI official informed the news agency on condition of anonymity.

The report added that Yadav has undergone a surgery in Mumbai and could be out of action for four to six months

"Knee injuries are generally bad. It’s a very long process from starting to work and then getting strength back through intense physiotherapy sessions at the NCA, followed by light intensity training and finally starting with net sessions. It can’t be said with certainty that Kuldeep will be match ready by the time Ranji Trophy ends," another IPL source was quoted as saying.

Kuldeep Yadav played for India in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. He claimed 2/48 in an ODI and 2/30 in a T20, going wicketless in the other two matches.

Kuldeep Yadav had openly hit out at KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

A few days back, Kuldeep Yadav lashed out at KKR skipper Eoin Morgan over a lack of communication within the team. Speaking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, he lamented:

“If the coaches have worked with you before and are with you for a prolonged period of time, they understand you better. But it becomes very difficult when the communication is weak. Sometimes you don’t even know that whether you will be playing or not, or what the team expects from you.”

On KKR skipper Morgan, he claimed that he doesn’t even have a clue about how the England cricketer views him as a player.

“Definitely, definitely makes a lot of difference (having an Indian captain). I don’t know how Eoin Morgan sees me. In such cases, the communication gap increases. When it’s an Indian, you can literally walk up to them and ask why you are not playing.”

“Suppose, Rohit Sharma is the captain, you can ask freely on ways to improve, what’s my role in the team but most importantly, the captain should also be interested in what he expects from me,” Kuldeep Yadav concluded.

The Uttar Pradesh-born left-arm spinner has, so far, represented India in seven Tests, 65 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

