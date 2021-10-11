IPL 2021: “Now the tournament starts” - KKR stars Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson reflect on journey to playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson have lauded the franchise for its incredible fightback in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While Gill stated that few sides can make such a brilliant comeback, Ferguson added that the tournament for KKR starts now.

KKR had a horror run in the India leg of IPL 2021, winning only two of their seven matches. However, aided by some key changes, they had an incredible second half in the UAE, winning five of their seven matches. Thanks to their excellent net run rate, KKR qualified for the playoffs ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. Speaking ahead of the clash, Gill and Ferguson expressed confidence of the team building on their great work.

“The way we came back in the second leg, you don’t see too many teams doing that. If you look at our team, there isn’t anyone who is having the Orange Cap, there isn’t anyone who has the Purple Cap. But the important thing is everyone performing well. These are the small things that make a team a champion team,” Gill, who has scored fifties in the last two games, stated in a video posted on KKR’s Twitter handle.

On the challenge of facing RCB in the Eliminator, Gill opined that it’s anyone’s game on the day.

“Once the team qualifies for the playoffs, it’s like a different ball game and anyone can win,” the KKR opener added.

Kolkata hammered Bangalore by nine wickets when the sides met earlier in the UAE leg. After rolling over RCB for 92, KKR chased down the target in 10 overs.

“We’ve got back to par as a team” - KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson

According to KKR fast bowler Ferguson, the franchise has done commendably well to win five of its seven games in the second half. Now, it’s all about starting afresh in the playoffs.

“We had a couple of close games, even the losses we had were very close games, right down to the last ball. The great teams around the world have that sort of setup where any one of the 11 players can stand up and be a match-winner,” the Kiwi pacer said.

He also asserted that the attitude around the group is positive as everyone is proud of the hard work in the second half of the competition.

“We have won five from seven, great. We’ve sort of got back to par, where we should be as a team, and now the tournament starts. We’ve got to start with the first game against RCB and then hopefully go from there,” Ferguson concluded.

The 30-year-old speedster, who has claimed 10 wickets in five games, limped off the field after bowling two overs against Delhi Capitals in the game in Sharjah on September 28. He returned to the side for the last league clash against Rajasthan Royals, and was one of the standout performers with figures of 3 for 18.

