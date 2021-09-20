IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in a thoroughly dominating display in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Abu Dhabi.

Winning the toss was the only thing that went right for Virat Kohli in his 200th match for RCB. Batting first, the Bangalore franchise capitulated to 92 all out in 19 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/13), Andre Russell (3/9) and Lockie Ferguson (2/24) starred for KKR, never allowing RCB to get into any sort of rhythm. RCB’s three big guns - Kohli (5), Glenn Maxwell (10) and AB de Villiers (0) - fell cheaply to put the side in massive trouble.

In response, KKR openers Shubman Gill (48 off 34) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out off 27) bossed RCB bowlers. Iyer began by cracking Mohammed Siraj for consecutive boundaries in the first over of the innings. The first one was cut between point and cover, while the second was creamed through the covers. In Wanindu Hasaranga’s first IPL over, Iyer drove the bowler past mid-off for another four.

Gill joined the fun by smashing two fours in the fifth over bowled by Kyle Jamieson. The KKR opener began the over by skipping down the track and slapping the pacer down the ground. Iyer then marched down the track and launched the last ball over long on for a maximum. Gill helped himself to a couple of fours in Yuzvendra Chahal’s first over as KKR ended the powerplay at 56 for no loss.

With no pressure at all, the KKR openers carried on attacking the RCB bowlers. The bowling side got a consolation wicket when Gill holed out to long-off against Chahal at the start of the tenth over. The formalities were completed in the same over, though, as Iyer crashed the leg-spinner for three fours to take KKR past the finish line.

Chakravarthy, Russell star as KKR restrict RCB to a paltry 92

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell. Pic: IPLT20.COM

KKR leg-spinner Chakravarthy bowled an excellent spell of 3 for 13 as Kolkata restricted RCB to 92 all out after Kohli won the toss and batted first. Andre Russell (3/9) and Lockie Ferguson (2/24) were also impressive. Prasidh Krishna got the big wicket of the RCB captain in Kohli's 200th game as KKR never allowed their opponents to settle in.

RCB had already crumbled to 52 for 4 in the ninth over, after which Chakravarthy ensured there was no CSK-style comeback for the batting side. RCB lost all their wickets with one full over to spare.

Donning the blue jersey for a noble cause, RCB were on the back foot right away, as Krishna trapped Kohli in front of the stumps in the second over of the innings. A full ball darted back into Kohli, who missed his flick and was rapped on the pads. The RCB captain went for a review, but in vain.

Devdutt Padikkal (22) and debutant Srikar Bharat (16) launched a mini-fight back for RCB. However, off the last ball of the powerplay, Padikkal edged a back-of-a-length delivery from Ferguson to the keeper, while trying the upper cut. Next, Bharat’s failed attempt at a pull off Russell ended in the hands of deep square leg.

AB de Villiers (0) has often rescued RCB from such precarious situations. But Russell’s unplayable yorker on leg stump was too good for him as he perished for a golden duck. The ball was past ABD before he could bring his bat down as KKR were all over Bangalore.

RCB’s woes continued as Chakravarthy joined the act. Glenn Maxwell (10 off 17) had a frustrating day as he threw his bat around but couldn’t find his timing. It was no surprise that Chakravarthy castled him with one that drifted in and skidded as Maxwell went for an almighty heave.

Wanindu Hasaranga had a forgettable debut with the bat. He completely misread Chakravarthy’s googly, and was trapped in front, putting the KKR leg-spinner on a hat-trick.

Chakravarthy nearly had three in three, as he struck Kyle Jamieson on the pads first ball. The leg-spinner pleaded with captain Eoin Morgan for a review, but the captain did not give in, and the latter was proved right as replays spotted an inside edge.

Chakravarthy eventually had his man, though, getting a finger on a drive from Harshal Patel on his follow through. The ball went on to hit the stumps, and non-striker Jamieson (4) was well out of his crease, as he backed up too far. Before that, the spinner had also sent back Sachin Baby (7) with a wrong'un which the batter sliced tamely to backward point.

There was not much resistance from the RCB tail as well. Patel (12) got a brilliant yorker from Ferguson, while Mohammed Siraj (8) scooped Russell to fine leg as KKR brought down the curtains on the RCB innings.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB - Who was the Man of the Match?

Leg-spinner Chakravarthy was brilliant for KKR with a three-for. He bamboozled the RCB batters, getting the key scalp of Maxwell before adding the wickets of Baby and Hasaranga.

Also Read

All-rounder Russell was also outstanding with the ball. His yorker to clean up De Villiers was a massive moment in the game. He had two other wickets as well,to finish with exceptional figures of 3 for 9. Kiwi fast bowler Ferguson also chipped in with two wickets.

KKR openers Gill and Iyer scored cracking 40s in the chase. Expectedly, there were no Man of the Match candidates from RCB as they were completely throttled. Chakravarthy won the award for his game-changing spell on the night.

Edited by Bhargav