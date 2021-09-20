IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Why are Royal Challengers Bangalore wearing blue jersey?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Generally, the Bangalore-based franchise dons black and red colors. However, they are playing against KKR in blue and black colors today.

The reason why the Royal Challengers Bangalore are in blue today is that the franchise has decided to honor the COVID-19 warriors by wearing a kit of similar color as the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

RCB captain Virat Kohli spoke about the same at the toss. Here's what Kohli had to say:

"This uniform is special. This is to pay tribute to the frontline workers. The blue color is same as the PPE colors who have worn it for the last 18 months. The shirts will be auctioned off later and the proceeds go towards them. We do green games but this time we have blue."

Royal Challengers Bangalore were set to debut the blue kit in May

Virat Kohli won the toss in his first match in the new kit and elected to bat first (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Initially, the IPL 2021 reverse fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was slated to take place in May. RCB had revealed their plans to wear the blue uniform for that match during that period only.

Also Read

Unfortunately, the match got postponed after a few members of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp tested positive for COVID-19. Now, after more than four months, the Bangalore-based franchise is finally wearing the blue uniform.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee