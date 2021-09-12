IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Agarwal arrive in UAE and join Punjab Kings camp 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul has arrived in the UAE with his teammates Mohammed Shami and Mayank Agarwal to join the team camp ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. They will now quarantine for the next six days as per the IPL norms before being allowed to join the team's bio bubble.

The Punjab Kings franchise was excited to welcome three of the team's crucial players and shared pictures of them entering the hotel to give an update to fans about the latest developments in Dubai. PBKS shared the following post on their official Instagram handle and captioned it:

The majority of Punjab Kings players have already finished their quarantine in Dubai. The squad recently began their training sessions under the watchful eyes of coaches Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, and other Delhi Capitals players also join the team camp in Dubai

After the Test series in England, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Umesh Yadav flew to Dubai to join the Delhi Capitals camp. They will now undergo six days of hard quarantine, after which they will be able to join the rest of the squad to commence training.

After welcoming their players, Delhi Capitals released an official statement, which read:

"The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai safely on Sunday, 12 September 2021 for the second half of the VIVO IPL 2021. The players, including Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw & Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai. The players will be serving a 6-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble."

Rishabh Pant will continue as skipper for the side in the second half of IPL 2021 despite Shreyas Iyer now being fit and available. Team management will be hoping that the team will continue performing at the same level as they did in the first half of the IPL.

