IPL 2021: “Kohli Review System!” – Fans impressed after Virat Kohli takes a top-class review 

Virat Kohli attracted praise from all quarters after his immaculate DRS call helped Royal Challengers Bangalore get their third wicket against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli’s timely call meant David Miller had to walk back for a duck on Thursday.

The incident happened on the third ball of the fourth over, with Mohammed Siraj bowling to David Miller. Siraj’s toe-crushing yorker was dug out by David Miller, as he played it to mid-off. Although RCB made an LBW appeal, the umpire shut it down, thinking Miller got bat to it.

With just seconds left on the clock, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli decided to go upstairs. Replays showed how the ball hit Miller’s boot first before hitting his bat, confirming that the bat’s involvement came later. Ball-tracking showed three reds, rewarding the RCB for their moment of brilliance.

The brave DRS call left RR reeling at 18/3, as RCB made an electric start after winning the toss in Mumbai.

Fans in awe of Virat Kohli's brilliance

Virat Kohli has got his fair share of reviews wrong in his captaincy career. But that wasn’t the case on Thursday, as Kohli was spot on with his DRS call.

Fans praised him for his excellent review, crediting the RCB skipper for his outstanding call. Many also applauded Mohammed Siraj for being confident enough to convince Virat Kohli quickly.

Here's what fans had to say:

Great review captain virat kohli and siraj anna #Rcb pic.twitter.com/37YKZ0E2Av — PvkB (@Vijaypbvk) April 22, 2021

The joy on kohli's face when he takes a correct review is priceless.. — CricBaba (@baba_cric) April 22, 2021

Credits where its due, that was a top class review from Kohli. — Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) April 22, 2021

THAT WAS A GOAT REVIEW FROM VIRAT CAPTAIN KOHLI. Agree or argue with a wall. — Shreya || Check account for COVID relief ❤🕊 (@criccrazyshreya) April 22, 2021

What a magnificent review from Virat Kohli 😍😍



Excellent bowling from Siraj, properly rewarded for some hard work! Terrific all around!



Killer Miller manege hogappa.#IPL2021#RCBvRR — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 22, 2021

Kohli Review System 🥵

2nd Time Umpire Changed decision on Kohli Review System in this IPL — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) April 22, 2021

DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM?? NAH WE HAVE KRS "KOHLI REVIEW SYSTEM" — Aditi wears mask😷 (@justkohlithings) April 22, 2021

What a review man , Siraj asked Kohli to take it and Kohli showed faith on Kohli taken Review , this is just so awesome . — Sai (@akakrcb6) April 22, 2021

RCB fans can’t believe Virat Kohli’s luck

Virat Kohli’s correct review call came after the RCB skipper won his third toss in four IPL 2021 games. Known for having poor luck with the toss, RCB fans wondered whether it was finally their year after Virat Kohli won the toss and got a review right in quick succession.

Here's what RCB fans chirped on Twitter:

Kohli won the toss, had a successful review

IPL2021 is rigged — Greggs and Tomelettes (@annoynya) April 9, 2021

Kohli's luck is working. Like today, won the toss got few early wickets and even got the review right. 🎉 #ESalaCupNamde — Prathamesh Bharti (@prath_bharti) April 22, 2021

Kohli is winning the toss and getting his reviews right! #RCBvsRR #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/X2bgEl8OM2 — Pradeep Bedra (@pradeepbedra) April 22, 2021

🙄🙄🙄🙄

Kohli toss jeet rha hai Review successful ho rhe hai Main sapna dekh rha hu kya.... — Ash #Covid Help See Pinned tweet (@pikachuwala) April 22, 2021