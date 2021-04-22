IPL 2021: “Kohli Review System!” – Fans impressed after Virat Kohli takes a top-class review 

Virat Kohli attracted praise from all quarters after his immaculate DRS call helped Royal Challengers Bangalore get their third wicket against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli’s timely call meant David Miller had to walk back for a duck on Thursday.
The incident happened on the third ball of the fourth over, with Mohammed Siraj bowling to David Miller. Siraj’s toe-crushing yorker was dug out by David Miller, as he played it to mid-off. Although RCB made an LBW appeal, the umpire shut it down, thinking Miller got bat to it.
With just seconds left on the clock, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli decided to go upstairs. Replays showed how the ball hit Miller’s boot first before hitting his bat, confirming that the bat’s involvement came later. Ball-tracking showed three reds, rewarding the RCB for their moment of brilliance.
The brave DRS call left RR reeling at 18/3, as RCB made an electric start after winning the toss in Mumbai.
Fans in awe of Virat Kohli's brilliance
Virat Kohli has got his fair share of reviews wrong in his captaincy career. But that wasn’t the case on Thursday, as Kohli was spot on with his DRS call.
Fans praised him for his excellent review, crediting the RCB skipper for his outstanding call. Many also applauded Mohammed Siraj for being confident enough to convince Virat Kohli quickly.
RCB fans can’t believe Virat Kohli’s luck
Virat Kohli’s correct review call came after the RCB skipper won his third toss in four IPL 2021 games. Known for having poor luck with the toss, RCB fans wondered whether it was finally their year after Virat Kohli won the toss and got a review right in quick succession.
